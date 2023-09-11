Previous
This might not be a terribly exciting photo but we are in the process of having a log burner fitted into our lounge so I only managed a short walk along Wood Lane this morning.

My father was a farmer but he didn't have such a grand tractor as this one. He had a Massey Ferguson and I used to like to sit on the side with him. He grew all sorts of things, e.g. vegetables that he used to send to Spitalfields Market in London as well as corn. I used to love watching the harvester during the summer holidays.

Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
