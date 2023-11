Squizzer on the roof

I think he had been drinking water out of the gutter before I took this. There's plenty of water about although the birdbath that is low down on the ground and suitable for squirrels is actually empty. It stands too near a tree that stops it filling up. I shall have to go and clean it and fill it.



