Previous
In the laurel bush by rosiekind
Photo 4533

In the laurel bush

Robbie decided to sing in the laurel bush today and he often does this. Sometimes it's difficult to spot him in the leaves but I managed to get a few shots today.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Ever so beautiful!
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise