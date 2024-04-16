Sign up
Previous
Photo 4533
In the laurel bush
Robbie decided to sing in the laurel bush today and he often does this. Sometimes it's difficult to spot him in the leaves but I managed to get a few shots today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10669
photos
156
followers
53
following
1241% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th April 2024 11:06am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
garden
,
robin
,
robbie
,
laurel-bush
Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful!
April 16th, 2024
