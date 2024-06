Cheeky fellow

When I looked out of the window this morning there were only 2 pecked suet balls in this feeder so I filled it up again. When I next looked out, I realised that this cheeky fellow was probably the one who had eaten so many of them. I seem to be surrounded by jackdaws at the moment and they are stealing food from the bird table and feeders. It's costing me a fortune!



