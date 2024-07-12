Previous
Stock dove by rosiekind
Stock dove

A lot of people might think that this is a wood pigeon but if you look carefully you will see that the stock dove has green on his neck. A wood pigeon has white on his neck which is how you tell the difference. Not very exciting I know but I haven't actually taken any photos yet today.

Yesterday I looked at some of the photos and videos on my trail camera and I was delighted to see that Harry Hedgehog is still a regular visitor but on 6 July he had a mate with him. It's lovely to be able to help these little fellows as I put hedgehog food out for them each night together with a supply of water.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
