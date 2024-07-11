Previous
He stopped for a drink by rosiekind
Photo 4618

He stopped for a drink

I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon where I saw this little blue tit stopping at the pond for a drink.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise