Flowers from my garden by rosiekind
Photo 4634

Flowers from my garden

It's a nice sunny day so I decided to take a few photos of some of the flowers growing in the garden.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

Wylie
Looks like a lovely sunny day
July 28th, 2024  
Helene
now that's a really pretty collage! love it. so many beautiful flowers
July 28th, 2024  
Barb
So nice to see, Rosie. Our flowers are mostly all at the end of their blooming. The excessive heat is probably to blame for that. 😕
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful collage. You have wonderful flowers!
July 28th, 2024  
