Photo 2530
Courtship
The grebes look as though they are pairing up. Good news on the blue tits in the camera nest box. Mrs Blue Tit is making a very nice nest.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7748
photos
243
followers
54
following
693% complete
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2527
2528
3051
2529
3052
3053
2530
3054
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th March 2020 3:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
priory
,
great-crested-grebes
Mariana Visser
Such a lovely duck
March 26th, 2020
