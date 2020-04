Cycle track robin

We saw the same robin yesterday as we sat on the seat an today, he sang once again for us. It is so lovely to hear the birds and I will never take them for granted.



The blue tits have both been in the nest this morning but their behaviour is rather strange as they kept going in and out. The nest is coming along fine though I every time Bas loses a fluffy small feather, I put it out for her so that she can line her nest.