RK3_5622 Little gosling by rosiekind
Photo 2570

RK3_5622 Little gosling

I saw this little gosling yesterday but didn't have time to look through my photos yesterday when I uploaded to 365 as I was getting the dinner so I thought I would post it today.

The little blue tits are growing so quickly and some of them keep stretching their wings. I think they are getting ready for when they fly the nest.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
