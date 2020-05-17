Previous
RK3_6121 Open wide by rosiekind
Photo 2572

RK3_6121 Open wide

The starlings are very busy feeding their youngsters and what a noise they make! This was taken looking at the roof of our back garage.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
