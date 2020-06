RK3_9244 Nice to see the greenfinch

I do the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) bird watch each week and so far I have been able to count at least one greenfinch in my garden at a time. I often have a male and female but this is the male in my photo. I don't know where his wife was! Greenfinches have become rather a rarity these days so I am always pleased to see one visiting my feeders. They love sunflower hearts!