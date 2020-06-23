Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2606
RK3_9453 A couple of redheads
I thought it looked funny when I looked out of the kitchen window and saw the goldfinch on the feeder which was behind the suet pellet feeder. It looked as though he was standing on the woodpecker's head!
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7950
photos
238
followers
59
following
713% complete
View this month »
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
Latest from all albums
2603
1791
2604
3141
2605
3142
2606
3143
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
goldfinch
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful twosome - great shot !
June 23rd, 2020
