RK3_9453 A couple of redheads by rosiekind
RK3_9453 A couple of redheads

I thought it looked funny when I looked out of the kitchen window and saw the goldfinch on the feeder which was behind the suet pellet feeder. It looked as though he was standing on the woodpecker's head!
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful twosome - great shot !
June 23rd, 2020  
