In the berries by rosiekind
In the berries

As I walked back I spotted this young goldfinch in the berries. He is just starting to get his red head. Sweet little birds
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Rosie Kind

~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2020  
Kate
The red berries on each side of the bird add balance to the shot.
September 1st, 2020  
Catherine P
Lovely lighting
September 1st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wonderful capture.
September 1st, 2020  
