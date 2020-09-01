Sign up
Photo 2670
In the berries
As I walked back I spotted this young goldfinch in the berries. He is just starting to get his red head. Sweet little birds
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
4
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8125
photos
224
followers
62
following
731% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st September 2020 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
berries
,
goldfinch
,
wood-lane
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2020
Kate
ace
The red berries on each side of the bird add balance to the shot.
September 1st, 2020
Catherine P
Lovely lighting
September 1st, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
September 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
