Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2671
Full of life
He's well named as a springer spaniel because he springs about most of the time. Such a good dog though. He never goes far away when out walking and keeps checking to see that his mistress is close by.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8128
photos
224
followers
62
following
731% complete
View this month »
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
Latest from all albums
3211
2669
3212
2670
3213
1829
2671
3214
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd September 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
,
springer-spaniel
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot!
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close