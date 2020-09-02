Previous
Next
Full of life by rosiekind
Photo 2671

Full of life

He's well named as a springer spaniel because he springs about most of the time. Such a good dog though. He never goes far away when out walking and keeps checking to see that his mistress is close by.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
731% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous action shot!
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise