Mrs Mallard

I saw her in the feeding area at Priory. When we stood at the fence, all the ducks and geese started to come over because I think they thought that we had something for them to eat. Sadly, we didn't have anything. Note to self: remember to take some food next time! I do actually have some duck food in my cupboard that I bought for the mallards that used to visit my garden but they don't come anymore.