Photo 2803
Singing in the blossom
This little dunnock was singing in the blossom. It was nice to see that everything is becoming alive again after what seems to have been a long winter!
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th February 2021 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
blossom
,
dunnock
,
wood-lane
Diana
ace
Beautifully framed too, such a lovely shot and sight.
February 26th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Absolutely perfect!
February 26th, 2021
