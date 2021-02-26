Previous
Singing in the blossom by rosiekind
Photo 2803

Singing in the blossom

This little dunnock was singing in the blossom. It was nice to see that everything is becoming alive again after what seems to have been a long winter!
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana
Beautifully framed too, such a lovely shot and sight.
February 26th, 2021  
Lesley
Absolutely perfect!
February 26th, 2021  
