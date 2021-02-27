Sign up
Photo 2804
Come and talk to me
Oscar (our next door neighbours dog) was looking at me through the gate hoping that I would go and talk to him. Well how could I resist! I gave him a stroke too.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th February 2021 12:55pm
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
oscar
,
gate
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely dog, one certainly cannot resist him.
February 27th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
cute face - love this photo
February 27th, 2021
