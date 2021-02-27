Previous
Next
Come and talk to me by rosiekind
Photo 2804

Come and talk to me

Oscar (our next door neighbours dog) was looking at me through the gate hoping that I would go and talk to him. Well how could I resist! I gave him a stroke too.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
768% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely dog, one certainly cannot resist him.
February 27th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
cute face - love this photo
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise