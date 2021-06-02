Previous
Reed warbler by rosiekind
Reed warbler

This is heavily cropped but I was pleased to get a photo of a reed warbler as they are such flighty little birds and they never stay still.
2nd June 2021

Rosie Kind

Rosie Kind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
