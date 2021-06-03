Sign up
Photo 2887
A beauty outside the front door
This rose bush started off as a small one in a pot and I have had it for many years but it has really bloomed since it went into the garden so I have planted out another one that started out in this way.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
7
2
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D7200
3rd June 2021 1:49pm
plant
flower
rose
garden
Merrelyn
ace
What a pretty rose, the colouring is quite unusual.
June 3rd, 2021
Susie
ace
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2021
