Previous
Next
A beauty outside the front door by rosiekind
Photo 2887

A beauty outside the front door

This rose bush started off as a small one in a pot and I have had it for many years but it has really bloomed since it went into the garden so I have planted out another one that started out in this way.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
What a pretty rose, the colouring is quite unusual.
June 3rd, 2021  
Susie ace
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise