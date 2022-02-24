Sign up
Photo 3095
Hello Biggles
I met this dear little 3 month old puppy when I went for a walk. His name is Biggles.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Taken
24th February 2022 2:52pm
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
puppy
,
cycle-track
