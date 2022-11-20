Previous
What a beakful by rosiekind
Photo 3274

What a beakful

Mr Magpie certainly had a tuck in. I had cleaned one of the feeders containing suet pellets and had thrown the clean ones on the bird table but some had been thrown on the floor by the noisy birds in my Even More album
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Lol, looks like he bit off more than he can chew :-) Well spotted and captured.
November 20th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
He's doing a good job of cleaning up after them.
November 20th, 2022  
