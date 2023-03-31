Sign up
Photo 3349
Orchids
I have several orchids in the bay window above the sink in my kitchen and this is just a couple of them as they are nearly all in flower now.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10033
photos
182
followers
53
following
917% complete
View this month »
Bits and Bobs
flowers
plants
orchids
kitchen-windowsill
