Previous
Photo 3460
Look who I saw today
It's not a terribly good photo but I was surprised to get a photo of this little wren on the patio.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10364
photos
168
followers
54
following
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th October 2023 12:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
patio
,
wren
