Previous
Photo 3561
Great Tit
This little great tit had been feeding from one of the feeders hanging in the tree and he sat on this branch to gobble the food up!
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D500
2nd April 2024 10:11am
Public
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
great-tit
