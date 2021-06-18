Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1945
Robbie in the birdbath
Despite the rain, Robbie decided to have a bath. This should be a gif but I'm not sure whether it is working.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8768
photos
220
followers
66
following
532% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Even More
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
birdbath
,
robbie
