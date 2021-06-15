Previous
Hibiscus by rosiekind
Photo 1944

Hibiscus

The Hibiscus in my conservatory has really excelled itself this year with many flowers. This is just one of them.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

Lesley ace
What an unusual colour. I love to see these flowers when we go abroad as I rarely see them here.
June 15th, 2021  
