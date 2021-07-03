Previous
Song thrush by rosiekind
Song thrush

Not a brilliant photo but it was nice to see the song thrush again as she seems to be a regular visitor but she doesn't like to pose for me! I had hoped to get a shot of her on the grass where she would have stood out better.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lucky to have the song-thrush visiting your garden !
July 3rd, 2021  
