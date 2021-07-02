Previous
The Round House by rosiekind
Photo 1952

The Round House

I used to visit a lady who lived in the Round House and she had a canary in a round cage. The house stands in Roxton Park
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Sian
Lovely.
July 2nd, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
What a delightful little house.
July 2nd, 2021  
Cathy Donohoue ace
That is so very cool and different.
July 2nd, 2021  
Kate ace
Lovely tiny home
July 2nd, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Such a pretty little house!
July 2nd, 2021  
