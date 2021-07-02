Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1952
The Round House
I used to visit a lady who lived in the Round House and she had a canary in a round cage. The house stands in Roxton Park
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8801
photos
219
followers
66
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Latest from all albums
1950
2910
1951
2911
3516
1952
2912
3517
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd July 2021 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roxton
,
thatched-cottage
,
round-house
Sian
Lovely.
July 2nd, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
What a delightful little house.
July 2nd, 2021
Cathy Donohoue
ace
That is so very cool and different.
July 2nd, 2021
Kate
ace
Lovely tiny home
July 2nd, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a pretty little house!
July 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close