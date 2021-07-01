Sign up
Photo 1951
Foxglove
I love foxgloves and although we have some in the garden, I just had to take a photo up at RSPB.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
foxglove
,
rspb-sandy
