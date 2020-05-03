Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2848
Solid and Liquid
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3860
photos
201
followers
102
following
780% complete
View this month »
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
Latest from all albums
2843
2844
2845
1011
2846
1012
2847
2848
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
3rd May 2020 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
brick
,
grey
,
aqua
,
ripple
,
mayhalf20
Marnie
ace
This is great Sally, took me a minute to get my eyes to see the liquid (quite obvious really, of course).
May 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close