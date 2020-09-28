Previous
Dish Towels by salza
Photo 2988

Dish Towels

For my get pushed challenge from Jenn @akaiuser - For your Get Pushed, how about trying a b/w of a “mundane” object or scene
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@akaiuser one response
September 28th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Like the chequer light that reflects checqered towels
September 28th, 2020  
Anne ace
Brilliant, nothing more mundane than dish towels! Lovely light and textures though
September 28th, 2020  
