Photo 2988
Dish Towels
For my get pushed challenge from Jenn
@akaiuser
- For your Get Pushed, how about trying a b/w of a “mundane” object or scene
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
cloth
,
bw
,
mundane
,
dish towel
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-427
Sally Ings
ace
@akaiuser
one response
September 28th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Like the chequer light that reflects checqered towels
September 28th, 2020
Anne
ace
Brilliant, nothing more mundane than dish towels! Lovely light and textures though
September 28th, 2020
