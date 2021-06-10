Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3218
Lavender buds
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4342
photos
206
followers
105
following
881% complete
View this month »
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
Latest from all albums
3213
1123
3214
3215
3216
1124
3217
3218
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
10th June 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
flowers
,
bud
,
garden
,
lavender
,
retro
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You captured some really nice texture! Great focus and DOF too.
June 10th, 2021
moni kozi
THis is a gorgeous macro!
June 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close