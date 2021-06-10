Previous
Next
Lavender buds by salza
Photo 3218

Lavender buds

10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
You captured some really nice texture! Great focus and DOF too.
June 10th, 2021  
moni kozi
THis is a gorgeous macro!
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise