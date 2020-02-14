Previous
Colours by salza
For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb - how about a very colourful ICM?
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings
@jacqbb my response to your challenge
February 15th, 2020  
Jacqueline
Great response, this works for me!
February 15th, 2020  
