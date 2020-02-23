Sign up
Photo 993
Deconstructed Landscape
For my get pushed challenge from April
@aecasey
- Do you feel up to doing a deconstructed landscape?
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
landscape
,
collage
,
deconstruct
,
salza_gp
,
duikersdrift
,
get-pushed-395
,
deconstracted landscape
Sally Ings
ace
@aecasey
my response to your challenge
February 23rd, 2020
