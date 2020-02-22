Previous
In Silhouette by salza
Photo 992

In Silhouette

The owl at dawn
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Anne ace
What a wonderful shot Sally, love the purple sky too!
February 22nd, 2020  
