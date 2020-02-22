Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 992
In Silhouette
The owl at dawn
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
1
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3775
photos
207
followers
100
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Latest from all albums
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
992
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
21st February 2020 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
dawn
,
owl
Anne
ace
What a wonderful shot Sally, love the purple sky too!
February 22nd, 2020
