Photo 1000
Sunflare
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
1
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3813
photos
204
followers
101
following
273% complete
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
2808
2809
999
2810
2811
2812
1000
2813
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
25th March 2020 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
garden
,
sunflare
Dixie Goode
ace
This is so fun and the star shape is perfect.
March 29th, 2020
