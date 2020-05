Album Cover 115

Artist - Thomas Kariuki

Title - Covered up by paint



Quote - Photographers do this for a living, every single day -- they point their lenses toward every single corner of our world and somehow make the mundane mesmerizing through their artistic eye. It's all a matter of being aware of your surroundings and realizing that there are some really amazing and interesting things to look at, even if it may just be something so simple as a wall being covered up by paint. - Ward Jenkins