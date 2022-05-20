Previous
Hair by salza
Photo 1230

Hair

For my get pushed challenge from Laura @la_photographic - create a word at least 4 letters long. You can use different materials to make the word or you can photograph different objects and make a collage of them all.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Sally Ings

