Previous
Next
Light Painted Product by salza
Photo 1256

Light Painted Product

For my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey - Your challenge is to do some light painting.

Also for 52 week challenge - Product Photography
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@aecasey another response
August 28th, 2022  
Eye Spy
I like it!
August 28th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Ooh and Darkroom-lightpaint!!
August 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Cool image
August 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise