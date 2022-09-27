Previous
Loads of Berries by salza
Loads of Berries

For my get pushed challenge from Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond - Could you depict Health or Healthy in your challenge photograph this week?

Fast facts on blueberries
Blueberries contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. This gives blueberries both their blue color and many of their health benefits.
Blueberries can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention, and mental health.
One cup of blueberries provides 24 percent of a person recommended daily allowance of vitamin C.
Sally Ings

@salza
@30pics4jackiesdiamond a full on snap of blueberries
Mags ace
Outstanding shapes, color and texture!
September 27th, 2022  
JackieR ace
very nicely abstract and easily able to be an magazine advert!!
September 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail! Just wish they were not so pricey here ;-)
September 27th, 2022  
