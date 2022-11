For my get pushed challenge from Laura @la_photographic - what do you think of travel. It could be anything related to travel?Taken at our local Parkrun. We get a fair number of people who have travelled over 100km to participate in the Parkrun.Parkruns are free, weekly, timed events held across the world at 8am on a Saturday.For more information about Parkrun - https://www.parkrun.com/