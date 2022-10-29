Previous
Next
Faceless portrait by salza
Photo 1272

Faceless portrait

For the 52 week challenge - Faceless Portrait
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
348% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely perching spot.
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise