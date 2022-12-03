Previous
Editing Chaos by salza
I have had a chaotic few weeks. I have not taken many photographs at all.
For my get pushed challenge from Sue @suez1e - My challenge to you is "chaos". Interpret how you wish.
Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Taffy ace
What a great image for the challenge -- wonderful colors and pattern
December 3rd, 2022  
Dawn ace
Interesting
December 3rd, 2022  
