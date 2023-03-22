Sign up
Photo 1297
Rescued
This toad was in the swimming pool. He was roughly fist sized. He sat in the pool net for around 15 minutes before heading off into the nearby plants.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
22nd March 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
garden
,
toad
,
pool
,
rescue
,
saved
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fine specimen and great capture. I hope it it is not too traumatised.
March 22nd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Nice markings on this toad.
March 22nd, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
He’s beautiful. Nice rescue.
March 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing markings
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 22nd, 2023
