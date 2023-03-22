Previous
Rescued by salza
Photo 1297

Rescued

This toad was in the swimming pool. He was roughly fist sized. He sat in the pool net for around 15 minutes before heading off into the nearby plants.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
What a fine specimen and great capture. I hope it it is not too traumatised.
March 22nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice markings on this toad.
March 22nd, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
He’s beautiful. Nice rescue.
March 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing markings
March 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 22nd, 2023  
