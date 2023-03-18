Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1296
Zoomed
For my get pushed challenge from Sue
@wakelys
- For your get pushed can you do a zoom burst with your subject being colourful?
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5057
photos
189
followers
106
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Latest from all albums
3756
3757
1295
3758
3759
3760
1296
3761
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
18th March 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoom
,
paint
,
colourful
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-554
Sally Ings
ace
@wakelys
my response to your challenge
March 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Beautiful skillful zooming
March 18th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Nice one!
March 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
March 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
fabulous colours and result.
March 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close