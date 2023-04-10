Previous
Upside-down dog by salza
Photo 1303

Upside-down dog

Can this really be comfortable?
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely
I guess it must be.
April 10th, 2023  
Dixie Goode
My granddaughter sits the same way.
April 10th, 2023  
Diana
Hilarious!
April 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Sweet
April 10th, 2023  
Josie Gilbert
May be he wants his tummy tickling?
April 10th, 2023  
