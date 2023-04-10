Sign up
Photo 1303
Upside-down dog
Can this really be comfortable?
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
5087
photos
188
followers
106
following
SM-A325F
SM-A325F
Taken
10th April 2023 12:56pm
dog
nature
animal
pixie
mixed breed
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess it must be.
April 10th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
My granddaughter sits the same way.
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Hilarious!
April 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
April 10th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
May be he wants his tummy tickling?
April 10th, 2023
