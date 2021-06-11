Previous
Next
All is well …with my soul by samae
Photo 1078

All is well …with my soul

I couldn’t help but sing this song this morning. What an absolutely gorgeous morning and I had the lake to myself it seemed. All calm before the weekend chaos when the population triples.

Have a fantastic weekend everyone
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

sarah

ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh wow. What a gorgeous shot and pov!! Love the reflections.
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beautiful day and shot.
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise