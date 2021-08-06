Mine !

I’ve been looking for quite awhile now for a new bike.I gave my beloved yellow mountain bike to my son last year, thinking I didn’t really want to do trails so much anymore. Getting too old for that !



We have biked forever -Its a part of me I loved that bike -I bought it back in 1996 when we lived in England -it took me everywhere. I’d pull the boys when they were little in a burley. We’d cycle as a family . Through the years I added several upgrades&modifications.



I have missed my bike.



So after much research I thought I found my replacement. Problem is -there is a bicycle shortage. So today as a spur of the moment thing we decided to drive 3-1/2hrs to a bike shop that had this bike. I called and asked them to hold it. It rode like a dream -if it had only been yellow then I would think I was on my old cannondale. It is what they call a hybrid -best of both world to to ride street and trails. The tires are not as skinny as road but not as wide as mountain.



Only came in black so I blinged it up with red pedals, red helmet, red water bottle and cage .



Now the search for one for hubby. They said they may get stock in October



We are driving back home now. I know what I am doing in the early morning before it gets too hot !!



Have a great weekend everyone!