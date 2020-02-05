Previous
A welcome drink by sandradavies
A welcome drink

I took the long drive to Opua, Bay of Islands yesterday. It was really hot and busy on the road due to Waitangi 150 year celebrations. The view from Point Veronica Inlet up to Opua wharf was shared with family and a cold glass of wine.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
